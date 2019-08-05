Here is How Irfan Pathan Responded to the Kashmir Issue

Home minister Amit Shah announced government’s decision to revoke Article 370. Jammu & Kashmir will cease to be a state. While J&K will be a Union Territory with a legislature, Ladakh will be a Union Territory without legislature. The central government had started making the moves quite early.

Internet and mobile connections were snapped, many troops of the army were placed in the state, schools and colleges were asked to remain shut, many political leaders remained under house custody as precautionary moves, ahead of Amit Shah’s announcement.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and other support staffs of the Jammu and Kashmir’s cricket team were asked to leave the state after the Indian Government’s security advisory.

“Yes, the JKCA has advised Pathan and other support staff to leave J&K. They will fly out of the Valley on Sunday. Selectors, who are not from the region, have also been asked to leave for their respective places,” JKCA chief executive officer (CEO) Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari told the New Indian Express. The Indian left-hander has now responded to the situation.