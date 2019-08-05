J&K : Modi Govt sends 8000 more Paramilitary troops to Kashmir

The government on Monday moved a resolution to scrap Articles 370 and 35A, thereby taking away the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.Nearly 8,000 paramilitary troops were on Monday airlifted from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and other parts of the country to the Valley.

The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been put on high alert following the unprecedented developments.President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the notification to scrap Article 370.

The Government has planned the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as Union Territory. According to the plan, Ladakh will be a Union Territory without an Assembly.The announcement comes on the backdrop of a Cabinet meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier in the day.

The Valley is already in an unprecedented state of lockdown with Section 144 being imposed across Jammu and Kashmir. Mobile internet services have been snapped.