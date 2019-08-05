“Kashmir Belongs to Hindustan” Check Out K Surendran’s Fb Post

Home Minister Amit Shah announced on parliament this morning that Article 370 which confers special rights on parliament will be removed. It has also been decided that Jammu and Kashmir will “reorganised,” with the state being divided into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir on the one hand and Ladakh on the other. BJP leader K Surendran had put a Facebook post hours before the announcement came.

Surendran’s Fb post, which was in Hindi said “Kashmir Hindusthan Ka ,Nahim Kisike Bapp ka….” which roughly translates to Kashmir belongs to India, not anyone’s father.

BJP government’s historic move will be the hottest topic discussed in the hours to come. We will keep you posted