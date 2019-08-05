Pakistan’s Military owned media house advertises ‘Honey Trap’ job, invites applications from female candidates

A Media house owned by Pakistan military posted an advertisement on women’s university website asking for applications from female candidates, who are proficient in social media. The notice invited applications from interested female candidates who can “attract and interact with targeted virtual communities and networks users.”

The advertised was placed through the website of Pakistan’s Fatima Jinnah Women University. In the notice, it is mentioned that the candidate should be fluent in English and should have excellent skills in photo, video and text editing.

As one of the job requirements, an applicant must know social media analytics tools apart from having graduate or postgraduate degree in Communications, Marketing, Business, New Media or Public Relations. According to the notice, a candidate should also have knowledge of online marketing and a good understanding of major marketing channels.