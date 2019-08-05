War of words between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut ends this way

he war of words between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. The Twitter tussle that erupted after Taapsee said that Kangana needs a double filter and her sister and manager Rangoli Chadel calling the Game Over actress a “sasti copy”, has a new twist. Taapsee, in a reply to aajtak.com, said that she should not be called Queen because then she will again be called a copy.