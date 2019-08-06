A big blow to expats; Flight ticket charges increased

As the middle-east countries are going to celebrate Eid-Al-Adha on August 11, the flight ticket charges from gulf countries have been increased by the airlines.

The hike in the fare will affect expats traveling from gulf countries to India on August 8 and returning on August17.

The fare for Sharjah – New Delhi Air Arabia flight on August 8 is 2608 UAE Dirham (Rs.49,468). The ticket to Sharjah to Mumbai on the same day will cost UAE Dh.2993 (Rs.56,770). The fare to Karachi .in Pakistan is Rs.53,242.The ticket charges of Fly Dubai and Emirates Airline also increased. The ticket charge to Mumbai on August 8 is Rs.62,