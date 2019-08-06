BJP leader demands India’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ for PM Narendra Modi

Guman Singh Damor, a BJP member from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam parliamentary constituency, lauded the Prime Minister for his bold decisions, including that of abrogating Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.”Modi ji is yugpurush.He demanded Bharat Ratna – India’s highest civilian award for PM Modi.

Many foreign countries have conferred awards to him. By taking a decision, today he has made crores of Indians happy. I demand that he should be awarded Bharat Ratna,” he said during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. A total of 74 members on Monday raised their issues through zero hour notices.