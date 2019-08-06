Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on union government’s decision to scrap ‘Article370’

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has welcomed the Union government’s move to scrap Article 370. ” Article 370 was cancer and we found a cure for it”, he said.

” This marks a remarkable day in the history of our great nation India. The most damaging Article 370 has been abolished by the Modi government from Jammu and Kashmir. Being a Kashmiri myself, it is an emotionally powerful moment to witness history unfold before my own eyes”, Anupam Kher said.

Kher who is a Kashmiri Pandit thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for such a bold move in the national interest.