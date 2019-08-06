Latest NewsInternational

Criminal attempts to escape from prison dressed as his daughter: Video

Aug 6, 2019, 10:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

A notorious gang leader in Brazil tried to escape from jail as dressed up as his daughter.

Clauvino da Silva has attempted to escape from Rio de Janerio jail by dressing up as his 19-year-old daughter. He used a silicon mask which resembles his daughter’s face, wig, and a glass to look like his daughter.

His idea was to leave his daughter inside the jail. His daughter arrived in jail on Saturday to visit him. The police also investigating his daughter’s role in the attempt. He wore tight jeans, a pink T-shirt, a long dark-colored wig and a silicon mask.

He is a member of ‘Red Command’, a notorious and powerful criminal gang in Brazil. He was shifted to a separate cell with maximum security.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close