Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Sushama Swaraj passed away. Sushama Swaraj, the former external affairs minister was aged 67. Sushama Swaraj was admitted to AIIMS after she suffered a massive heart attack on today evening.

Sushama Swaraj did not contest the last general election due to her worsening health condition. She in the morning has congratulated Prime Minister for revoking Article 370.

Sushama Swaraj was the most prominent face of BJP. A senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Swaraj has served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from 26 May 2014 to 30 May 2019. She was the second woman to hold the office, after Indira Gandhi.

She has been elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. At the age of 25 in 1977, Sushama became the youngest cabinet minister of the Indian state of Haryana. She also served as 5th Chief Minister of Delhi from 13 October 1998 to 3 December 1998.