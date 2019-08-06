OMG, Did Jofra Archer Predict Scrapping of Article 370 Four Years Ago? Check Out this Tweet

Jofra Archer was instrumental in England Cricket team clinching the ICC World Cup, but recently he is also starting to make a name for himself as a visionary. Archer shot into fame as a ‘prophet’ with his freak predictions during the World Cup. Recently, Indian youngster Prithvi Shaw got banned and apparently, Archer had tweeted about ‘unlucky’ Shaw years back. But here is the biggest of all his predictions, or is it actually a prediction?

Well, netizens point out that Archer had predicted the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir 4 years ago and that too exactly on the day when Narendra Modi took his oath as Prime minister in 2014.

Archer had posted a tweet in 2014, saying even 370 wasn’t safe.

Obviously what he meant was 370 runs, as a total was not safe in cricket matches. But Indian fans decided to find the funny side of it and made this yet another ‘prediction’ to his list.