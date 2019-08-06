Plane makes emergency landing after cabin fills with smoke : Watch Video

A British Airways flight was evacuated after smoke filled the cabin shortly before landing, the airline confirmed on Tuesday.The airline said that an “incident” on flight BA422 which departed London’s Heathrow at 3.10pm on Monday and landed in Valencia, the BBC reported.

Passengers had to slide down emergency chutes to the runway.British Airways has apologised to the 175 passengers on board the aircraft.

A statement from the airline said the flight had “experienced a technical issue” as it approached Valencia.