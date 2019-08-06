Scrapping of Article 370: Pakistanis Vent their Frustration through Tweets. Check these Out

Home minister Amit Shah had announced the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 yesterday. Jammu & Kashmir will cease to be a state. While J&K will be a Union Territory with a legislature, Ladakh will be a Union Territory without legislature. The opposition is split in the opinion about revoking Article 370 and there are plenty who supports BJP government’s move. Pakistanis did not like the scrapping and a few of them took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned India’s move.

Pakistan condemns & rejects announcements made today by Indian Government regarding Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. We intend to firmly highlight our stance in our meetings with the US delegation visiting Pakistan and with the International Community at large” he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistani senior journalist Hamid Mir went one step further equating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with General Dyer who ordered the massacre of thousands of innocents in Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.

Indian Govt declared an open war against @UN by trying to remove article 370 from its constitution @narendramodi imposed Martial Law in Jammu & Kashmir and behaving like Micheal Dyer who ordered bloodshed in Jalianwala Bagh in 1919 mark ny words he will become Gorbachev of India” he Tweeted

Hazwa-e-Hind proponent, Zaid Hamid, was wondering why Pakistan intel could not find this move in advance.

Nation is angry and hurt…

How in earth did Modi pull this off while Pakistan knew nothing, said nothing, did nothing….

All eyes and hopes on army now…

It’s the ultimate test of courage, leadership & prestige of GQB also. It will decide how history will remember him” he tweeted.

Some Pakistani’s felt that the move will make India cry soon.