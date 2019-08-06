Sharjah Ruler to release 400 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

The Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 400 inmates from prisons across the emirate to mark Eid Al Adha.Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said the gesture was a reward for their good conduct.

The announcement came just days after more than 1,000 prisoners across Dubai and Abu Dhabi had their sentences cut short ahead of the religious holiday.

Maj Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, said he hoped the pardon would allow the inmates the chance to start a new life.He also said the move would help “bring joy and stability” to their families.

More than 1,400 prisoners – serving various sentences and of different nationalities – have been released from jail across all seven emirates to mark Eid Al Adha this year.

Pardons are typically granted to inmates who are serving sentences for more minor financial crimes. But on Monday a number of terror convicts were pardoned by President Sheikh Khalifa in an effort to help them “blend back into society”, said the UAE’s attorney general.