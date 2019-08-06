Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended in gain on today. Bse Sensex ended trading by gaining by 277.01 points or 0.75% at 36,976.85. The NSE Nifty also ended trading at 10,948.25 points higher by 85.65 points or 0.79%.

The top gainers in the market were Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharati Airtel, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Asian Paints, and Hero MotoCorp.

The top losers in the market were TCS, Power Grid, RIL, Zee Entertainments, Cipla, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Infosys, Vedanta, Britannia Industries, and ITC.