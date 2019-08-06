UAE Ambassador to India reacts to Kashmir Re-organisation bill

The UAE Ambassador to India Dr. Ahmad Al Banna has supported the Jammu and Kashmir re-organisation bill, 2019.

He said that the new move will help improve the social and economic conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. ” We also took note of the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Indian Parliament aimed at replacing Article 370 with the creation of Ladakh region and the state of Jammu and Kashmir as India’s two new Union Territories”, he said. ” We expect that the changes would improve social justice and security and confidence of the people in the local governance and will encourage further stability and peace”, he added.

he said that the new decision is an internal matter as stipulated by the Indian Constitution. And this move is not a unique incident history of independent India.