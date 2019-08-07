A criminal who tried to escape from jail dressed as his daughter found dead

The notorious criminal and Brazillian gang leader who tired to elope from the jail dressed as his daughter was found dead in jail yesterday. Clauvino da Silva, aged 42, is the members of the most notorious criminal gang Red Command was found hanged in Rio de Janeiro jail.

He was serving a sentence of 73 years and 10 months in solitary confinement on counts of drug trafficking.

A gang leader in Brazil attempted an escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him. He exited jail in her place and was stopped for “looking suspicious”. Ya think???? pic.twitter.com/lvlWePcdOp — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) August 4, 2019

Clauvino da Silva has attempted to escape from Rio de Janerio jail by dressing up as his 19-year-old daughter. He used a silicon mask which resembles his daughter’s face, wig, and a glass to look like his daughter. His idea was to leave his daughter inside the jail. His daughter arrived in jail on Saturday to visit him. The police also investigating his daughter’s role in the attempt. He wore tight jeans, a pink T-shirt, a long dark-colored wig and a silicon mask.

After his failed elopement, he was shifted to a separate cell with maximum security.