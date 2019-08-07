Abu Dhabi transport department likely to install traffic tariff gates

The Residents across the UAE were eager to know how the new toll gates in Abu Dhabi will look like as photos of the tariff gates circulated on social networking sites on Wednesday.

The Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi has already started installing the new traffic tariff gates at its four locations at Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge and Mussafah Bridge.

The transport department has set October 15 as the date when the toll gates will start to take effect across entrances and exits that are popularly used by motorists.