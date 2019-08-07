Autorickshaw driver burnt to death while lighting cigarette inside vehicle

A rickshaw driver was charred to death after he attempted to light a cigarette in his vehicle. According to a Times of India report, he failed to notice the fire which had caught his dhoti and very soon, he was engulfed in the raging flames.

He lit a match stick after he drank tea. He forgot to put the match stick outside his rickshaw and it instead fell on his dhoti. It was a polyester dhoti and so the fire spread very quickly. His vehicle was parked a little away from the tea shop, so when the incident took place, others couldn’t notice. It was only after he jumped out of the auto and cried for help, people came to his rescue. Water was sprinkled on him and they managed to take him to the hospital after the fire was doused.