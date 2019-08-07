BIZZARE; Woman fights depression with the help of Pokemon Go !

For us, mobile games are a spurce of entertainment. But for Sofia, that’s not the case. She is a 67-year-old nurse who lives in Badalona, Spain and after losing her husband to cancer 10 years ago, she found it hard to adjust. She had depression and her mental health was getting worse each day. But her closeness to grandson Diego is what changed her. He introduced her to Pokemon Go and taught her how to play it.

As they both walked around, he would show her how to catch Pokemon and how the whole game works. And soon, she started her own Pokemon Go account. Now, Everytime she goes to the market or visits a friend, she takes her phone along, finding new paths and discovering new pokemon. The game has helped bring her life back on track and has turned into a super cool grandmother.