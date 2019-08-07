Bollywood actress ‘Sonakshi Sinha arrested’ trends on social media: Actress gives clariffication

Fans of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha becomes anxious as a video of the star in handcuffs become viral on social media. ‘Sonakshi Sinha arrested’ has become trending on social media.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Sonakshi is cuffed, with her hands behind her. “You can’t arrest me like this. Do you know who I am? I have not done anything. How can you arrest me like that?” She screams in the video. Although her face is visible in the video her voice can be clearly heard.

Later the actress comes with an explanation that ” Hey guys, I know there are some concerning videos doing the rounds. it is me, but then that’s not the entire truth. I will share everything in detail with you all soon”.

On today the actress made it clear that the video was indeed intended as a public relation activity for a cosmetic brand. ” YEAH… I got arrested!!! WHY, you ask? – BECAUSE ITS A CRIME TO LOOK THIS GOOD!!!! SO excited to announce that I’m the face for POSE by @myglamm , their new collection of camera-ready HD makeup. It makes you look so good, you can POSE whenever, wherever”, she wrote on Instagram.