Bread baked from 4500-year-old yeast is “reportedly delicious”

Seamus Blackley, a physicists, a video game designer and a bread lover has baked a loaf of bread using yeast he obtained from ancient Egyptian pots. After getting the yeast, he reactivated it and with the help of egyptologist Serena Love and microbiologist Richard Bowman, he baked a delicious-looking loaf of bread.

“Using a nondestructive process and careful sterile technique, we believe we can actually capture dormant yeasts and bacteria from inside the ceramic pores of ancient pots,” Blackley said in a tweet thread.

He used similar ingredients to what were used 4500 years ago and after the bread was baked, everyone was eager to see how it tasted. After taking a bite, Mr. Blackleg tweeted that the aroma was amazing and it tasted sweeter than the bread made from sourdough and all in all, it seems like the “prehistoric bread” is better than the bread we eat.