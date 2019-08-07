CAUTION; Which helmet color do you prefer? Read this

A study in New Zealand (Motorcycle rider conspicuity and crash related injury: case-control study) has examined whether the color of a helmet affects the risk of a crash. The study examined the color of the helments worn by the study participants and compared the motorcycle drivers who had been involved in motorcycle crashes that led to hospital treatment with those who had not.

It is widely known (through many studies in the past) that low conspicuity, or the inability of the motorcycle and rider to be seen by other road users, is thought to be associated with motorcycle crash related injury and death.

This new study reveals that wearing reflective or fluorescent clothing and white or light coloured helmets and using headlights in daytime could reduce serious injuries or death from motorcycle crashes by up to one third.