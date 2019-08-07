China denies visas to Indian pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

China has denied visas to Indian pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on Wednesday, NDTV reported quoting sources. Usually the pilgrims are given visas at least a day prior to the commencement of the yatra.

However, as per The Hindu, citing a procedural delay as the reason, sources said that the two different batches of pilgrims who had to leave on Wednesday, did not receive their visas.

After the revocation of Article 370 by the Modi-led government on Tuesday, 6 August, as well as the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, China on Tuesday, 6 August, had expressed “serious concern,” over the issue. China had asked India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and that they should avoid actions that “unilaterally” change the status quo and exacerbate tensions between them, PTI reported.