Commodity market: Gold price touch record high

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals, gold and silver rose today. The price of gold touched a record high. The gold price price increased by Rs.1113. The reason for this was the constsnt buying fron jewellers and the trade war between China and America.

In international market, the price of spot gold rise by 1.1% to reach at $.1490.57 per ounce. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% purity appreciated by Rs.1113 to Rs.37,920 and 99.5% purity rose by Rs.1115 to Rs.37,750 per 10 grams respectively. The price of sovereign gold also surged by Rs.200 to Rs.27,800 per 8 grams.

The price of silver rose by Rs. 650 to Rs.43,670 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery also rose by Rs.694 to Rs.42,985 per kilo. Silver coins also rose by Rs.1000 to reach at Rs.86,000 for buying and Rs.87,000 for selling of 100 pieces.