Urguay football legend Diego Forlan retired from professional football. He has given a full stop to a legendary 21 year-long football carrier.

The 40-year-old star announced his retirement in an interview given to a Spanish TV channel. He has played for clubs like Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Villarreal.

He has played 112 international matches for Uruguay and has scored 36 goals. He has won the Golden Ball at the 2010 world cup football.

“After 21 years I made the decision to end my career as a professional footballer. A beautiful stage closes full of great memories and emotions but another of new challenges will begin. Thanks to all who in one way or another accompanied me on this path!” Forlan tweeted.