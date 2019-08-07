How Sushama Swaraj helped an Indian woman to get emergency UAE visa to visit critical husband

Sushama Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister was named as an ‘ online guardian angel’ . She was there in online 24X7 to help those people who are needy.

A woman has got an emergency UAE visa to visit her husband in Dubai who was in critical condition after Sushama’s interference.

A woman named Garima who tweeted about her husband’s situation since January 17, 2018, revealed that her husband have suffered an Ischaemic stroke. She seeks help from Sushama Swaraj, the then foreign minister on Twitter. Sushama replied to her tweets and she tagged the Consulate General Od India also. Sushama urged the Consular General to act in the issue. And she got her emergency visa in a couple of hours.

I have also asked Vipul our @cgidubai to provide all help to your husband in the hospital and keep you informed. https://t.co/5atut3mNV6 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 19, 2018

We have been told by Dubai authorities that visa has been done and Garimaji should receive it in the next 1-2 hours. Our official has also visited the hospital and met their relatives. We will continue to provide all help. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) January 19, 2018

Thank you sir. I m in constant touch with UAE Consular office in delhi, n they are attending n coordinating with me. I m very thankful for the help extended. Grateful. Will update as I get visa. Thx to MEA director Gulf too n head of UAE consular office in delhi. — Bhartiya (@gary_agg) January 19, 2018