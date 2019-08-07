Latest NewsIndia

How Sushama Swaraj helped an Indian woman to get emergency UAE visa to visit critical husband

Aug 7, 2019, 03:53 pm IST
Sushama Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister was named as an ‘ online guardian angel’ . She was there in online 24X7 to help those people who are needy.

A woman has got an emergency UAE visa to visit her husband in Dubai who was in critical condition after Sushama’s interference.

A woman named Garima who tweeted about her husband’s situation since January 17, 2018, revealed that her husband have suffered an Ischaemic stroke. She seeks help from Sushama Swaraj, the then foreign minister on Twitter. Sushama replied to her tweets and she tagged the Consulate General Od India also. Sushama urged the Consular General to act in the issue. And she got her emergency visa in a couple of hours.

