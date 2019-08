Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather J Om Prakash died on Wednesday morning. Actor Deepak Parashar confirmed the news of the Bollywood filmmaker, who left for the heavenly abode at 93.

It is a known fact that Hrithik was extremely close to his granddad and often mentioned him in the interviews. His daughter, Pinky, is married to filmmaker-actor, Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik has not yet tweeted or sent any official statement on this.