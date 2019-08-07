Latest NewsIndia

“India Grieves The Demise Of A Remarkable Leader”: Leaders remembers Sushama Swaraj

Aug 7, 2019, 12:12 am IST
Former union External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushama Swaraj passed away. The veteran politician was aged 67. She suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to AIIMS.

Swaraj was a prominent leader of BJP. Sushama Swaraj did not contest the last general election due to her worsening health condition. She had a kidney transplant in 2016. She in the morning has congratulated Prime Minister for revoking Article 370.

A senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Swaraj has served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from 26 May 2014 to 30 May 2019. She was the second woman to hold the office, after Indira Gandhi.

Sushama Swaraj was born in 1953 in Haryana. She was associated with RSS by very childhood as she was born in a family of RSS members. She associated with ABVP, the student wing of RSS while she was a student.

She has been elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. At the age of 25 in 1977, Sushama became the youngest cabinet minister of the Indian state of Haryana. She also served as 5th Chief Minister of Delhi from 13 October 1998 to 3 December 1998.

Many leaders have remembered SushamaSwaraj.

 

