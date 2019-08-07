“India Grieves The Demise Of A Remarkable Leader”: Leaders remembers Sushama Swaraj

Former union External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushama Swaraj passed away. The veteran politician was aged 67. She suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to AIIMS.

Prakash Javadekar, Shahnawaz Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and other BJP leaders at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/OJJiK4zIpI — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Swaraj was a prominent leader of BJP. Sushama Swaraj did not contest the last general election due to her worsening health condition. She had a kidney transplant in 2016. She in the morning has congratulated Prime Minister for revoking Article 370.

?????? ?????? ?? – ???? ??????? ????????. ??? ???? ???? ??? ?? ??? ?? ????? ?? ????????? ?? ??? ??. @narendramodi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

A senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Swaraj has served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from 26 May 2014 to 30 May 2019. She was the second woman to hold the office, after Indira Gandhi.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mahendra Nath Pandey & Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also reached AIIMS, Delhi where Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, passed away. pic.twitter.com/3mHdrPofU9 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Sushama Swaraj was born in 1953 in Haryana. She was associated with RSS by very childhood as she was born in a family of RSS members. She associated with ABVP, the student wing of RSS while she was a student.

She has been elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. At the age of 25 in 1977, Sushama became the youngest cabinet minister of the Indian state of Haryana. She also served as 5th Chief Minister of Delhi from 13 October 1998 to 3 December 1998.

Many leaders have remembered SushamaSwaraj.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

??? ??? ??? ??? ????? ?? ??? ??? ???????? ????? ???? ????? ?? ?? ?????? ?? ??????????? ?? ????????? ?????????? ??? ??????? ??????? ??????? ??? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ???? ???? ???? ???? ??? ??? ???? ?? ?????, ??? ? ?????????? ???? ???? ??? — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2019

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti ? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

I'm shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Former Union Minister @SushmaSwaraj ji. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to her family and loved ones.#SushmaSwaraj — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 6, 2019

Sushmaji rose through the ranks to become the External Affairs Minister of India. During her tenure as the Foreign Affairs Minister she introduced a new sensitivity and sensibility in the functioning of the MEA. She was known as the People’s Minister. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2019

??????? ????? ?????? ?? ?? ???? ???? ?? ???? ???? ???? ??? ??? ???????? ????? ???? ???? ??? ?? ????? ???? ?? ?????????? ???? ???? ???????? ??????? ?? ?????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ??? ?????? ??????? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ????? ???? ?????? — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 6, 2019

Shocked & saddened by this news. I last saw Sushmaji at @PMOIndia's swearing-in two months ago. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government &I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti… https://t.co/1Q2kpUSj3x — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 6, 2019