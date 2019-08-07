India vs WI : Rishabh is the Future and we need to give him space,says Indian captain Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli says the team is keen on giving the young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Panth enough space to settle into international cricket.

Virat Kohli’s comments came after Rishabh Pant came up with an unbeaten 65 in India’s 7-wicket win over the West Indies in the 3rd T20I of a 3-match series in Guyana on Tuesday. Pant stitched a 106-run stand with Virat Kohli as the duo steered India out of trouble after the early loss of their openers and helped chase a 147-run target. India completed a 3-0 whitewash of the T20I series to begin their tour of West Indies on a high.

Pant had come under the pump for reckless approach to his innings in the past. Apart from the two T20Is in Florida wherein he was dimissed for 0 and 4, Pant had also thrown his wicket away in India’s semi-final exit at World Cup 2019.

The young wicketkeeper-batsman has been earmarked as MS Dhoni’s successor in all three formats but the way he was getting out to rash shots came as a cause for concern.