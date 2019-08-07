Loco-pilots stops the train to let the elephant pass by:  Video

Locomotive-pilots stops the train to let a wild elephant pass by. The funny and cute incident took place in Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The video of this is viral on social media. The video was shared by forest officer Sushantha Nanda.

The elephant who came near the train touched the train by its tusks. The loco-pilots stopped the train as they see the wild elephant near the rails. The elephant tried tp move the engine. Seeing this the loco-pilot pressed the horn to frighten the elephant. After hearing the noise of horn the wild animal moved back and stood in the rails. The train service resumed in a while after the herd of elephant passed by.