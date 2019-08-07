Make in Odisha initiative;Patnaik launches 22 new projects

Naveen Patnaik the Chief Minister has launched 22 new projects that had 10 inaugurations and 12 ground-breakings that has the capacity to take odisha higher heights.The statement has asserted that these projects will bring huge investment of Rs 4,461.42 crore and create 9,451 job opportunities.

“I congratulate all the concerned companies on this milestone and assure everyone of complete facilitation support from the state government. These projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the state and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha.” asserted the CM

“Odisha has a vision of becoming one of the top three investment destinations in the country in terms of ground investments. Towards achieving this vision, we have devised the ‘5T’ strategy, in which Transformation goals will be achieved through Teamwork, Transparency and Technology enablers in a Time-bound manner,” he further added.