Pakistan blocks its Army website to Indian users

As tension soars between India and Pakistan, Pakistan has reportedly blocked the website of the Pakistani army to Indian users.

This seems strange and indeed, half-baked as the websites of the Pakistani navy and air force are still accessible from India.The website of the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces, is also accessible.

On August 3, Indian security forces reportedly killed four members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) in Kupwara’s Keran sector.The Pakistani army was asked to take back the bodies.But Pakistan refused to do so, rejecting claims of pushing terrorists across the LoC, instead alleging that India was using cluster ammunition along the Line of Control — a suggestion strongly dismissed by the Indian army.But making nonsensical claims aside, the website of the army of any country is a show of real strength — the details of weaponry are supposed to be there if updated in a timely fashion