Photos of a flight attendant help mother calm crying baby: Photos

Photos of a male flight attendant helping a mother to comfort her crying baby have become viral on social media.

Joel O Paris, a flight attendant working with Frontier Airlines has become a hero in the social media by this act. He in a journey from Texas to Denver has helped a mother to pacify her crying child.

As per a passenger, a lady who was traveling with her child alone in the flight for the first time. The child was crying incessantly. Then Castro helped her to pacify him.

The netizens praised Castro’s act. The airline also praised Castro on their official Twitter handle.