Police Constable allegedly rapes prisoner in moving train

A woman prisoner of Tihar jail, who was taken for a court hearing in West Bengal, was allegedly raped in the toilet of a moving train by a police constable.The police constable was part of the team that was escorting her to West Bengal for the court hearing.

The complaint was filed at New Delhi Railway police station on Monday.The prisoner was returning to Delhi from Murshidabad by Nandan Kanan Express after the court hearing when she was raped.

As per the spokesperson of Tihar Jail, the woman went through medical examination after she informed the jail’s doctor about the incident and it confirmed the rape, reported Hindustan Times.

The woman, in her statement to the police, said that she was escorted to the train’s toilet by the two policewomen, but the male constable asked them to return to their seats and offered to guard the lavatory. The woman alleged the male officer then barged into it and raped her.