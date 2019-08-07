Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Sushama Swaraj,says she was an ‘extraordinary political leader’

Aug 7, 2019, 07:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed shock at the death of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

In a tweet, he described her as an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian.

