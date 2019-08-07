Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Sushama Swaraj,says she was an ‘extraordinary political leader’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed shock at the death of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.
I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines.
My condolences to her family in this hour of grief.
May her soul rest in peace.
Om Shanti ?
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019
