Read to know how ISRO bagged two contracts without even unveiling its vehicle ‘SSLV’

ISRO riding on its almost immaculate track record and cheaper rates for commercial satellite launches has got two launches booked for its new launch vehicle SSLV even before demonstrating or unveiling it. Among the customers are an Indian government firm and an overseas one.

The deal with the foreign firm is also the first publicly announced one formalised by the barely five-month-old NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO’s new commercial arm The ISRO chairman K. Sivan according to The Hindu said that before the commercial flight the rocket will put a defence satellite made for the Indian army belonging to 500kg class into a low earth orbit. The SSLV gets its credit from its predecessor PSLV.

The PSLV is a favorite among international customers for being reliable and affordable at the same time. It is to be noted that PSLV has already put nearly 300 satellites into orbit though most are small satellite into orbit. It even holds the world record for placing the most number(104) in one single launch in February 2017