SHOCKING; This Baahubali actor’s wife commits suicide!!.

Madhu prakash, who played a minor role in baahubali was taken aback when he found his wife ‘Bharathi’ hanging from the ceiling. He was returning home on Tuesday at 7.30pm from the gym The couple tied the knot in 2015 and were having a troubled relationship. Bharathi according to The Hans India had frequent fights over Madhu Prakash’s lifestyle. His wife suspected that he was cheating on her.

Prakash constantly arrived late after work, making his wife feel that he was having illicit relations with his Co Stars. Which led to constant fights and eventually to this terrible ending Even on the day of the incident the star arrived late to his house even though his wife threatened him of dire consequences