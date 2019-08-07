Sister Lucy dismissed for protesting against Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Sister Lucy who openly protested against the infamous Bishop Franco Mulakkal hailing from Kerala was dimissed by the Catholic religious order Franciscan Clarist Congregation. They stated the reason as disobedience of direct orders from her superiors.She has been asked to leave her residence in 10 days.

The dismissal letter was sent to her on August 5.The sister can appeal to Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the Congregation for Oriental Churches, in Rome, on the dismissal. LucySister Lucy had been served show-cause notice on two occasions, to which, her superior general Sister Anne Joseph claimed, she had not given satisfactory replies The furore ignited by the rape allegations against the Bishop by a nun resulted in protests throughout kerala in which Lucy partook disregarding orders. Which resulted in the Bishop’s arrest, though he was later released on bail