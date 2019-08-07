Snow White’s grave stone rediscovered; Details Inside

Snow White’s grave stone rediscovered

The gravestone of ‘ real ‘ Snow White has been rediscovered and is now on display. The gravestone of Maria Sophia Von Erthal, who is believed to be the inspiration behind the Snow White comic was lost when the church she was buried at was demolished, but it has resurfaced at a house in Bamberg in Central Germany, and was donated to The Diocesan museum by the family. After the church was demolished, her gravestone was moved to a local hospital, which was found by her brother. A new clinic was built on this site and the gravestone came to the hands of a family.

Von Erthal was the sister of then archbishop of Mainz and her mother died when she was a child, and her father remarried another woman, who hated her and acted against her in favor of her own children. People in her childhood town argue that Brothers Grimm used the woman’s story and simply decorated it to create the story of Snow White.