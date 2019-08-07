Sushama Swaraj: The ‘Guardian angel’ of Indian expats

Sushama Swaraj, the former External Affairs m Minister of India, who passed away yesterday night during a massive heart-attack was a ‘Guardian Angel’ of Indian expats. She has made compassion the trademark of Indian diplomacy has a legacy of kindness.

When she was the external affairs minister, she converted social media into a 24X7 helpline for all those who need help. She was ready to help any Indian who was stuck in Airports, stranded in jails and those trapped in conflict zones.

Her official Twitter has around 13 million followers. She used the micro-blogging site not for political campaign or propaganda but as a helpline for those needy. A survey conducted by national daily Hindu revealed that her around 64% of her replies on twitter were to users with less than 500 followers.

Although she has passed away, the legacy of kindness that the ‘online guardian angel’ Sushama Swaraj has left will make the Indians always thankful to her.