The release date of Kamal Hassan- Shankar teams ‘Indian 2’ announced

The release date of big-budget Tamil film ‘Indian 2’ has announced. ‘indian 2’, the sequel of ‘Indian’ released in 1996 will be the biigest film of Kamal Hasaan. The film is getting ready in a whopping budget of 200 crore rupees. The film will be released on April 14 2021.

indian directed by Shankar narrated the story of a freedom fighter who fights against corruption by eliminating corrupted people including his own son.

The shooting of the film will start on August 12. Kamal Hassan will join the shooting on Septemeber 15. Kajal Agarwal plays the female lead in the film.

The music of the film will be handled by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography of the film will be handled by Ravi Varman. Lyca production is bankrolling the film.