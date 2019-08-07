This man can’t board flights because of his name.

Kenny Kennard, a man from England decided to change his name a few years ago. The new name he had in mind was ‘ Kenny Fu-kennard ‘. He did it as a prank and because he felt that life was short and boring so you had to do something fun with it. Well what started as a prank had now turned into a real nuisance as Kenny is denied from going abroad because his surname is too rude to be written on passport. After he changed his name, he had applied for a driving license and it was accepted. Kenny complained about him being rejected but they did not reverse their decision. So he complained again, but nothing changed. They replied to him that if he wanted to take the matter further, he had to contact his MP. Kenny had once changed his name to Coco Kenny when he was 16, but had to change it back when he joined the army. Even after all this, he has decided to keep his new surname and said that he would never ever change it.