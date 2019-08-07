Will Uber launch bus services in India ? Check this !

The San Francisco-based company who after introducing cabs, auto and bikes in India will be introducing bus services in India. The same has been asserted by company’s India and Southeast Asia head Pradeep Parameswaran

Uber will run air-conditioned buses on pre-identified routes with heavy commuter traffic, focussing on business centers and educational campuses in mind. The users will be able to book a seat on the bus and will be matched with riders going in the same direction.

Launched 6 years ago in India, Uber managed to capture market share by shelling out huge discounts on rides early on that got the Indian commuter hooked. But that sheen veered off as the prices came back to a somewhat operational level.