Chief Minister’s wife falls prey to online fraud; duped of Rs.23 lakh

Preneet Kaur, the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and a Congress MP from Patiala has fallen prey to cyber fraud. She has been duped of Rs.23 lakhs.

A fraudster who claimed to be a manager in the State Bank of India called Preneet Kaur and asked her bank account details for depositing her salary. She was in New Delhi for attending the Monsoon session of Parliament. He also asked ATM pin, OTP (one-time-password) generated on her mobile phone. And she provided him all the details. After she shared the bank account details, she received a message from the bank that Rs.23 lakh has been withdrawn from her account. She immediately contacted the cyber cell.

The police have traced out that the call is from Ranchi in Jharkhand. The police have arrested the fraudster and recovered the money from him.