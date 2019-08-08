ODI Series: India to face West Indies in 1st match today

In cricket, the first match of three-match ODI Series between India and West Indies will be played at Guyana National stadium today. The match will start at 7 PM IST. The other two matches will be held on August 11 and 14 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

India defeated West Indies in Twenty-20 series by 3-0.

Probable West Indies XI: Evin Lewis/John Campbell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach

Probable Indian XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini/Khaleel Ahmed