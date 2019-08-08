Prime Minister will address the nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on today. The Prime Minister will address the nation on today at 8 pm. It is assumed that the Prime Minister will reveal the union government’s stand on the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir. It is earlier reported that the Prime Minister will address the nation on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The union government has decided to scrap Article 370 which gives Jammu and Kashmir a special status and Article 35A. The government has also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. The Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Bill,2019 was passed by the Indian Parliament.