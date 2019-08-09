Aircel- Maxis Deal: Court extends protection from arrest to former minister and son

In giving relief to veteran Congress leader and former union minister P.Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram a court has extends their protection from arrest.

A Delhi court has on today extended the interim protection from arrest to both to August 23 in the Aircel-Maxis case. They were granted protection from arrest till August 9.

Central investigating agencies CBI and ED have opposed Chidamabrama’s plea. In November last year, CBI had informed the court that the union government has sanctioned to prosecute Chidambaram.

The Aircel-Maxis case is related to irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.