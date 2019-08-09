‘Drug addict’ Tej Pratap dresses up like Lord Radha and Krishna ,wore make up and hair vig”, reveals wife Aishwarya Rai

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife revealed that the Yadav scion is a drug addict. Aishwarya Rai made the allegation in a reply filed in the court in connection with her divorce with the RJD leader. She added that Lalu’s son often dressed up like Radha, Krishna and Shiva under the influence of drugs and claimed himself to be avatar of Hindu deities.

“Tej used to dress up like Lord Radha and Krishna. Soon after my wedding I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses. Not only this, once after consuming drugs, Tej wore a ‘Ghagra’ (long skirt) and ‘Choli’ (blouse) and dressed up like goddess Radha, he also wore make up and a hair vig”, Aishwarya said in her complaint.

She reiterated that all her efforts to bring the matter to her in-laws’ notice went in vain. “I did talk to my mother-in-law and sister-in-law regarding Tej Pratap’s behaviour and they assured that he would not behave in such manner any more….my in-laws consoled me emotionally but Tej Pratap’s behaviour did not change at all”, said Aishwarya.