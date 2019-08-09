Former union finance minister admitted in AIIMS

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Arun Jaitely were admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science hospital (AIIMS). The former union defense minister was admitted in AIIMS this morning over-breathing problems. Jaitely was stepped down as union finance minister over health troubles.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harshvardhan visited Jaitley in the hospital.

Jaitley had undergone a kidney transplant last year. He has asked the party not to consider him for any posts on account of his ill health.